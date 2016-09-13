Sept 13 IKEA Group CEO Peter Agnefjall to Reuters:

* says fy 2015/16 sales growth in China was double-digit, sees no slowdown in demand in the country

* says Poland fastest-growing market in fy 2015/16 with sales up around 20 percent

* says Russia expansion likely on hold also in 2016/17, focus on solving "a number of old legal disputes" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)