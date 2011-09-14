WASHINGTON, Sept 14 U.S. business inventories rose slightly less than expected in July, suggesting firms remained cautious about future demand at the start of the third quarter. 536870914 538970626

Inventories climbed 0.4 percent, following an upwardly revised 0.4 percent rise in June, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Economists had expected a rise of 0.5 percent in July. 167772161

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product.

The ratio between business inventories and sales edged downward to 1.27.

Business sales increased 0.7 percent after a 0.5 percent rise the previous month. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Andrea Ricci) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))