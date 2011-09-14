FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 U.S. business inventories rose slightly less than expected in July, suggesting firms remained cautious about future demand at the start of the third quarter. 536870914 538970626
Inventories climbed 0.4 percent, following an upwardly revised 0.4 percent rise in June, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Economists had expected a rise of 0.5 percent in July. 167772161
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product.
The ratio between business inventories and sales edged downward to 1.27.
Business sales increased 0.7 percent after a 0.5 percent rise the previous month. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Andrea Ricci) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.