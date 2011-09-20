WASHINGTON, Sept 20 U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in August as groundbreaking for both single-family and multi-family units declined, while permits for future con 536870914 1937011317

The Commerce Department said housing starts decreased the most since April, down 5.0 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 571,000 units.

Julys starts were revised down to a 601,000 unit pace, which was previously reported as a 604,000 unit rate.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts to fall to a 590,000-unit rate in August.

An overhang of previously owned homes on the market has left builders with little appetite to break ground on new projects and is frustrating the economys recovery from the 2007-09 recess

Housing starts are at less than a third of their peak during the housing boom.

Compared to August of last year, starts were down 5.8 percent.

Housing starts for multi-family homes fell 13.5 percent to a 154,000-unit rate. Single-family home construction -- which accounts for a larger share of the market -- dropped 1.4 percent to

New building permits rose 3.2 percent to a 620,000-unit pace last month. Economists had expected overall building permits in August to fall to a 590,000-unit pace.

Permits were boosted by a 4.5 percent rise in the multi-family segment. Permits for the construction of buildings with five units and more increased 0.6 percent. Permits to build single-fa

New home completions fell 2.7 percent to a 623,000-unit pace in August.

(Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Andrea Ricci)

(jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))