EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
Oct 7 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Aug July (Prev) Aug11/10 Inventories Total 0.4 0.8 0.8 14.4 Durable Goods 1.1 1.1 1.0 12.5
Automotive 4.5 1.5 0.6 20.5
Profl equip -0.1 2.3 2.4 10.6
Computer equip. 0.6 3.5 3.7 12.3
Machinery 0.5 1.1 1.3 9.2 Nondurable Goods -0.6 0.3 0.5 17.1
Petroleum -2.8 0.9 2.1 25.4
Aug July (Prev) Aug11/10 Sales Total 1.0 0.3 unch 15.2 Durable Goods 2.3 2.1 1.4 14.3
Automotive 2.6 6.2 5.3 13.2
Profl equip 1.6 0.7 0.1 5.8
Computer equip. 0.8 2.7 2.5 6.7
Machinery 1.3 2.0 1.7 18.8 Nondurable Goods -0.1 -1.1 -1.1 15.9
Petroleum -0.7 -1.9 -1.5 35.8 (Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug10 Inventories Total 464.32 462.40 462.41 406.01 Durable Goods 271.64 268.58 268.23 241.52
Automotive 43.56 41.66 41.29 36.15 Nondurables 192.68 193.83 194.18 164.49 Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug10 Sales Total 401.26 397.26 396.01 348.34 Durable Goods 183.37 179.22 177.97 160.37
Automotive 28.98 28.24 28.00 25.61 Nondurables 217.89 218.05 218.04 187.97 Stock-to-sales ratio Aug July (Prev) Aug10
1.16 1.16 1.17 1.17
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Aug wholesale inventories +0.5 pct
U.S. Aug wholesale sales +0.2 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The European Central Bank rejected U.S. accusations of currency manipulation on Monday and warned that deregulating the banking industry, now being openly discussed in Washington, could sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)