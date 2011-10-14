WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. retail sales rebounded in September at their fastest pace in seven months as consumers shook off some of their concerns about stock market drops and pol 536870914 1769236835

Sales rose 1.1 percent from a month earlier, boosted by strong auto purchases, the Commerce Department said on Friday. The reading beat the median forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 pe 536870913 1919116654

Consumer spending accounts for about two thirds of U.S. economic activity, and the Commerce Department data suggests growth at the end of the third quarter might have been stronger than p 536870913 1919252073

Excluding autos, sales increased 0.6 percent in September, above forecasts for a 0.3 percent gain.

Sales of motor vehicles and parts rose 3.6 percent, the biggest gain since March 2010. That increase -- along with higher sales of furniture, gasoline and electronics -- made up for lower 536870913 543650415

Consumer confidence rebounded modestly in September after dipping in early August to its lowest in more than three decades.

Confidence sank deeply over the summer when a bruising battle over the U.S. budget slammed stock prices and pushed the nation to the brink of default. Even with Septembers modest improvem 1701737516 2003397740

Stripping out sales of gasoline, autos and building materials, so-called core retail sales rose 0.6 percent in September.

Excluding the 1.2 percent rise in gasoline sales, retail sales were 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Andrea Ricci)