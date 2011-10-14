WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. business inventories rose slightly more than expected in August and the government said July inventories gained more than initially estimated, providing 1836020325

Inventories climbed 0.5 percent in August, matching the pace of growth in July that was initially estimated at 0.4 percent, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

Economists had expected inventories, a key component of gross domestic product, to rise 0.4 percent in August.

The ratio between business inventories and sales was unchanged at 1.28.

Business sales increased 0.3 percent, decelerating from growth of 0.7 percent in July. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Andrea Ricci)