WASHINGTON Oct 26 Demand for a range of long- lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in September to post the largest increase in six months, cementing views of 536870914 543236211

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday durable goods orders excluding transportation rose 1.7 percent after falling 0.4 percent in August. The rise beat economists expectations for a 0. 874541157

But a drop in demand for transportation equipment as bookings for motor vehicles and civilian aircraft declined pulled down overall orders 0.8 percent. That followed a 0.1 percent dip in A 536870913 1969714547

Transportation orders fell 7.5 percent, the largest decline since April.

The tenor of the report was further strengthened by a 2.4 percent jump in non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending. That was the la 536870913 1919378803

That category increased 0.5 percent in August, and last months increase was well above economists expectations for a 0.5 percent rise.

The report was further evidence that economic activity picked up in the third quarter after a weak first half. Though manufacturing has slowed in recent months, the September durable good 536870913 1931506277 (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Editing by Andrea Ricci)