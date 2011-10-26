WASHINGTON Oct 26 New U.S. single-family home sales rose at their fastest pace in five months in September, a government report showed on Wednesday, but sustained price decline 536870914 1931503982

The Commerce Department said sales increased 5.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted 313,000-unit annual rate, as sales in the South logged their fastest pace since April 2010, offsetting a 1937007973

The percent change in overall sales last month was the largest since March, while the sales pace was the fastest since April.

Augusts sales pace was revised slightly up to 296,000 units from the previously reported 295,000 units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales at a 300,000-unit rate. In the 12 1836019316

The housing market recovery is being frustrated by a glut of unsold properties and an unemployment rate that has been stuck above 9 percent.

In a bid to shore up the sector, the government on Monday expanded its refinancing program to help homeowners who owe more than their houses are worth.

It is estimated that the easing of terms for the refinancing program by the regulator of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB could help up to one millio 536870913 1847620463

The Commerce Department report showed the median sales price for a new home fell 3.1 percent last month to $204,400 last month, the lowest since October 2010. Compared to September last yea 536870913 1915494516

At Septembers sales pace, the supply of new homes on the market fell to 6.2 months worth, the lowest since April 2010, from 6.6 months worth in August.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Editing by Andrea Ricci)