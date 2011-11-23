WASHINGTON Nov 23 U.S. consumer spending barely rose October as households took advantage of the largest increase in income in seven months to rebuild their savings, a governm 536870914 1701737504

The Commerce Department said consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent, slowing sharply from a revised 0.7 percent increase in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity, to rise 0.4 percent last month from a previously reported 0.6 percent ga 536870913 1768828426

When adjusted for inflation, spending nudged up 0.1 percent last month, pointing to a loss of momentum after a relatively strong third quarter, when it grew at an annual rate of 2.3 perce 536870913 1853107722

Still, that was unlikely to change perceptions of solid economic growth in the current quarter.

Income rose 0.4 percent last month, the largest gain since March. That was a touch above economists expectations for a 0.3 percent increase and followed a 0.1 percent gain in September.

Taking inflation into account, disposable income rose 0.3 percent, the largest increase since October 2010. It had declined 0.1 percent in September.

A government report on Tuesday showed adjusted for inflation disposable income dropped at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the third quarter, marking a second straight quarter of declines. 536870913 167772161

With incomes failing to keep up with inflation amid a 9 percent unemployment rate, households had been saving less in recent months to fund spending. The saving rate increased to 3.5 perc 536870913 1701737504

Savings rose to annual rate of $400.2 billion from $376.9 billion in September.

But subsiding inflation pressures should ease some of the pressure on incomes. A price index for personal spending fell 0.1 percent rate last month after rising 0.2 percent in September. I 536870913 1847620712

A core inflation measure, which strips out food and energy costs, nudged up 0.1 percent last month after being flat in September. In the 12 months through October, core PCE rose 1.7 percen 536870913 1948279142

The Federal Reserve would like this measure close to 2 percent. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Editing by Andrea Ricci)