WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. wholesale inventories fell
in May by the most in over a year and a half, the second
straight monthly decline and a sign that restocking by
businesses could weigh against economic growth in the second
quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday wholesale
inventories dropped 0.5 percent during the month, confounding
the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters, who expected an
increase. It was the sharpest decline since September 2011.
However, sales were stronger than expected, rising 1.6 percent.
The government also revised its estimate for inventories in
April to show a 0.1 percent decline rather than a previously
reported modest increase.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes.
Inventories added more than half a percentage point to
first-quarter GDP growth, which advanced at a lackluster 1.8
percent annual rate. Many economists expect second-quarter
growth to be weaker.
The declines in inventories during May were broad based,
from long lasting manufactured goods to groceries and farm
products. The fall in durable goods stocks was the largest since
December 2009.
At May's sales pace it would take 1.18 months to clear
shelves. The inventories/sales ratio was 1.21 months in April.