Feb 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons:
PERCENT CHANGE: Dec Nov Dec'12/11
Total Spending 0.9 0.1 7.8
Private Spending 2.0 0.2 15.0
Residential 2.2 0.6 23.6
Lodging 2.1 -2.8 21.2
Office 2.0 -0.9 25.2
Commercial -0.2 -1.5 6.6
Transportation -3.7 4.9 10.4
Manufacturing 2.5 0.2 -0.2
Public Spending -1.4 -0.1 -5.6
Educational -0.7 0.3 -6.4
Highways/streets 0.7 0.9 -4.6
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Dec Nov Dec'11
Total Spending 885.0 876.9 820.6
Private Spending 614.9 602.9 534.6
Residential 308.2 301.7 249.4
Lodging 11.2 11.0 9.2
Office 28.8 28.2 23.0
Commercial 44.6 44.7 41.9
Transportation 12.3 12.8 11.2
Manufacturing 49.9 48.7 50.0
Public Spending 270.1 274.1 286.1
Educational 65.5 66.0 70.0
Highways/streets 78.5 78.0 82.3
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Nov Oct
Total Spending -0.3 0.7
Private Spending -0.2 0.6
Public Spending -0.4 1.0
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec construction spending: +0.6 pct