BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
WASHINGTON Mar 01 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Jan Dec Jan'13/12 Total Spending -2.1 1.1 7.1 Private Spending -2.6 2.1 12.2
Residential unch 1.7 22.0
Lodging -6.1 0.6 13.3
Office 0.9 2.1 26.2
Commercial 0.6 0.6 3.0
Transportation -1.0 -1.9 4.4
Manufacturing -2.9 5.2 13.1 Public Spending -1.0 -1.0 -3.0
Educational -3.5 0.2 -8.5
Highways/streets 0.9 0.4 4.2
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Jan Dec Jan'12 Total Spending 883.3 902.6 824.7 Private Spending 614.2 630.9 547.5
Residential 304.6 304.7 249.6
Lodging 10.3 10.9 9.1
Office 29.9 29.6 23.7
Commercial 44.9 44.6 43.6
Transportation 10.4 10.5 10.0
Manufacturing 50.6 52.2 44.8 Public Spending 269.0 271.7 277.2
Educational 63.7 66.0 69.6
Highways/streets 79.1 78.4 76.0
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Dec Nov
Total Spending 0.9 0.1
Private Spending 2.0 0.2
Public Spending -1.4 -0.1
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Jan construction spending +0.4 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.