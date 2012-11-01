Nov 1 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

10/27/12 363,000 367,250 N/A N/A

10/20/12 372,000-R 368,750-R 3,263,000 2.5

10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000-R 2.5

10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000-R 2.5

09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6

09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6

09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6

09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Oct. 20 from 369,000

Four-Week Average: Oct. 20 from 368,000

Continued Claims: Oct. 13 from 3,254,000; Oct. 6 from 3,256,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said four states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 20, the latest period for which data are available:

North Carolina 2,400

Pennsylvania 1,679

New Jersey 1,575

Georgia 1,477

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 20, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -16,586

Florida -2,414

Texas -1,572

Michigan -1,308

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.250 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 339,750 OCT 27 WEEK FROM 345,226 PRIOR WEEK