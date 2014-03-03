BRIEF-Sears says historical operating results raise doubt over co's going concern ability - SEC filing
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
March 3 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Jan Dec Jan'14/13 Total Spending 0.1 1.5 9.3 Private Spending 0.5 1.9 12.3
Residential 1.1 2.6 14.6
Lodging -0.6 47.8
Office unch 17.0
Commercial -2.2 14.9
Transportation -1.0 7.8
Manufacturing 3.8 7.9 Public Spending -0.8 0.4 2.5
Educational -1.8 -3.0
Highways/streets 3.7 15.3 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Dec Nov
Total Spending 0.1 0.8
Private Spending 1.0 1.7
Public Spending -2.3 -1.4
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Jan construction spending -0.5 pct
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's government plans to announce spending freezes of 30 billion to 35 billion reais ($9.7 billion to $11.3 billion) this week to help meet part of its 2017 budget deficit target, the Senate leader said on Tuesday.