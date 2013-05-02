May 2 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

March Feb Jan-Mar13 Mar12 Jan-Mar12 Balance -38.83 -43.63 -126.92 -51.73 -148.60 Exports 184.28 185.98 554.65 184.69 543.47 Imports 223.11 229.60 681.57 236.41 692.07

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

March Feb March13/12 Exports -0.9 0.9 -0.2 Imports -2.8 0.3 -5.6

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE March Feb Jan-Mar13 Mar12 Jan-Mar12 Goods -56.14 -60.76 -178.60 -67.55 -194.56 Services 17.32 17.13 51.68 15.82 45.96 EXPORTS March Feb Jan-Mar13 Mar12 Jan-Mar12 Goods 130.35 132.18 393.37 131.96 387.94 Services 53.93 53.80 161.28 52.72 155.53 IMPORTS March Feb Jan-Mar13 Mar12 Jan-Mar12 Goods 186.49 192.93 571.97 199.52 582.50 Services 36.62 36.67 109.60 36.90 109.57

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: March Feb Jan-Mar13 Mar12 Jan-Mar12 Balance -55.89 -60.07 -177.26 -66.76 -192.37

Petroleum -21.13 -21.45 -66.91 -28.48 -84.23

Nonpetrol -34.76 -38.62 -110.35 -38.28 -108.14

Net Adjusts. -0.25 -0.69 -1.34 -0.80 -2.19 Exports 128.62 130.65 388.63 130.60 383.62 Imports 184.51 190.72 565.89 197.35 575.99

Petroleum 30.80 32.22 97.12 38.84 113.77

Nonpetrol 153.71 158.50 468.77 158.51 462.22

Net Adjusts. 1.98 2.22 6.08 2.16 6.51

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: March Feb Jan-Mar13 Mar12 Jan-Mar12 Capital Goods 43,221 43,491 130,960 44,653 131,189 Autos/Parts 12,061 12,392 36,613 11,891 36,392 Civ.Aircraft 4,100 3,518 11,763 N/A 10,755 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: March Feb Jan-Mar13 Mar12 Jan-Mar12 Capital Goods 44,707 46,212 136,787 47,836 137,111 Autos/Parts 24,394 25,165 73,289 24,573 73,336 Civ.Aircraft 1,278 964 2,945 N/A 2,047 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS March Feb Jan-Mar13 Jan-Mar12 Agricultural 11,680 12,490 37,194 35,005 Manufacturing 103,532 92,010 287,312 284,540 Advanced Tech. 27,939 22,992 74,948 73,718 IMPORTS March Feb Jan-Mar13 Jan-Mar12 Agricultural 9,473 8,364 26,722 26,787 Manufacturing 145,981 137,374 430,101 430,666 Advanced Tech. 31,348 27,956 90,457 93,516

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

March Canada 12.2 Mexico 1.8 EU 14.4 China 1.4 Japan 10.4 South/Central America 7.7 Brazil 3.8 OPEC 20.2

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada 10.0 Mexico 6.1 EU 14.0 China -16.5 Japan 10.5 South/Central America 11.6 Brazil 4.9 OPEC 22.0 TRADE BALANCE March Feb Jan-Mar13 Mar12 Jan-Mar12 Canada -2,255 -2,523 -9,599 -2,965 -10,692 Mexico -5,263 -4,255 -13,118 -6,139 -16,193 EU -9,894 -8,758 -27,299 -9,782 -24,217 China -17,886 -23,412 -69,086 -21,672 -67,059 Japan -6,555 -5,930 -18,578 -7,149 -20,329 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 2,676 2,864 5,602 2,622 5,381 South Korea -1,299 -1,223 -4,602 -551 -2,346 Taiwan -660 -154 -2,068 -702 -2,861 South/Central America 2,467 2,713 6,263 -645 -1,895 Brazil 1,708 1,665 4,279 682 1,234 OPEC -4,503 -3,586 -14,488 -9,120 -25,583 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

March Feb Mar12

280.3 261.0 332.1 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

March Feb Mar12

28.17 25.84 36.51 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

March Feb Mar12

96.95 95.96 107.95

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$42.0 bln U.S. March trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available