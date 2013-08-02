Aug 2 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

June May Apr Personal Income 0.3 0.4 0.0 Wages/Salaries 0.5 0.3 0.1 Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 -0.1 Personal Consumption 0.5 0.2 -0.2 Durables 0.8 0.6 0.4 Nondurables 1.3 0.4 -1.4 Services 0.2 0.0 0.1 Saving Rate, pct 4.4 4.6 4.4

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

June May Apr Personal Consumption 0.1 0.1 0.1 Durables 0.9 0.6 0.7 Nondurables 0.2 0.6 -0.2 Services 0.0 -0.2 0.1 Disposable Income -0.1 0.2 0.2

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

June May Apr PCE Price Index 0.4 0.1 -0.3 Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.1 0.0 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.4 0.1 -0.3 Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.1 -0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

June May Apr PCE Price Index 1.3 1.1 0.9 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.2 1.2 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.0 0.8 Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1

Current Dollars, in billions

June May Apr Personal Income 14,103 14,058 14,008 Wages/Salaries 7,122 7,084 7,065 Disposable Income 12,428 12,395 12,356

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

June May Apr Manufacturing 754 750 748 Service Industries 4,729 4,697 4,682 Government 1,194 1,195 1,194 Proprietors' Income 1,315 1,337 1,353 Farm 97 121 145 Nonfarm 1,218 1,216 1,208 Personal Consumption 11,476 11,417 11,398 Durables 1,268 1,257 1,250 Nondurables 2,619 2,586 2,574 Services 7,589 7,574 7,573

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

June May Apr Personal Consumption 10,702 10,689 10,681 Durables 1,335 1,323 1,315 Nondurables 2,341 2,337 2,323 Services 7,042 7,043 7,058 Disposable Income 11,590 11,604 11,580

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. June personal income +0.4 pct

U.S. June personal spending +0.5 pct

U.S. June core pce price index +0.1 pct

NOTE:

The June report reflects results of the annual benchmark revision of the national income and product accounts in the gross domestic product (GDP) report released on July 31.

As with the GDP report, the base year also changes to 2009 from 2005 for personal income and its components.