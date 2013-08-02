Aug 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: June May Apr New Orders 1.5 3.0 1.3 Ex-Transportation -0.4 1.0 0.2 Ex-Defense 1.0 2.7 0.8 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 5.3 7.4 4.8 Durables 3.9 5.5 3.6 Primary Metals -1.5 2.3 2.3 General Machinery 2.6 0.5 1.2 Computers/Electronics -1.7 3.2 4.6 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -1.8 3.4 0.1 Transport Equipment 12.0 15.1 8.0

NonDefense aircraft 32.1 67.6 18.4

Defense aircraft 18.7 4.8 42.8

Ships/boats 25.9 55.3 27.0 NonDurables -0.6 0.8 -0.7 Computers and related products 1.2 -1.2 -3.7 Motor vehicles/parts 0.8 -0.9 2.3 NonDefense Cap 6.4 12.8 3.5 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.9 2.1 1.2 Defense Cap 29.2 22.9 29.9 Durables Ex-Transport -0.1 1.3 1.8 Durables NonDefense 2.8 5.1 2.6 Unfilled-Durables 2.1 1.2 0.3 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: June May Apr Total -0.4 1.0 -0.7 Durables -0.2 1.3 -0.6 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.9 2.0 -2.1 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: June May Apr Total 0.1 -0.1 0.1 Computers and related products 2.5 5.8 5.1 Motor vehicles and parts -0.3 -0.3 0.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: June May Apr New Orders 496.666 489.105 475.035 Ex-Transportation 410.020 411.739 407.806 Ex-Defense 482.673 477.895 465.156 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 183.000 173.760 161.842 Durables 244.231 235.162 223.003 Primary Metals 25.506 25.893 25.307 General Machinery 35.486 34.578 34.396 Computers/Electronics 21.859 22.236 21.541 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.516 10.707 10.358 Transport Equipment 86.646 77.366 67.229

NonDefense aircraft 27.342 20.697 12.346

Defense aircraft 5.107 4.303 4.106

Ships/boats 3.158 2.508 1.615 NonDurables 252.435 253.943 252.032 Computers and related products 2.360 2.333 2.362 Motor vehicles/parts 45.052 44.712 45.127 NonDefense Cap 91.680 86.132 76.374 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.605 68.955 67.531 Defense Cap 11.796 9.132 7.433 Unfilled-Durables 1029.916 1008.418 996.628 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: June May Apr Total 481.808 483.821 478.947 Durables 229.373 229.878 226.915 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 65.879 66.493 65.164 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: June May April Total 627.665 626.936 627.523 Computers and related products 4.741 4.626 4.373 Motor vehicles and parts 25.047 25.117 25.205 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: June May

1.30 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Jun May Apr

Factory Orders N/A 2.1 1.3

Durable Goods 4.2 5.2 3.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June factory orders +2.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for June durable goods were issued on July 25.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.