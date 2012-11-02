Nov 2 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 171 148 114 192 142
Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.9 7.8 7.8 8.1 8.1
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.4 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 40.5 40.6 40.6 40.5 40.5
Overtime Hours 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.58 23.59 23.58 23.52 23.51
Pct change 0.0 0.3
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.7 33.7 33.6 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.79 19.80 19.81 19.75 19.76
Pct change -0.1 0.3
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)
Total Private 184 128 104 134 97
Goods-Producing 21 -13 -10 -14 -22
Construction 17 2 5 3 1
Manufacturing 13 -14 -16 -13 -22
Service-Providing 163 141 114 148 119
Wholesale Trade 6.5 -3.0 -1.6 7.3 7.0
Retail 36.4 27.3 9.4 18.1 8.3
Transp/warehousing 2.2 7.2 17.1 7.3 7.7
Information 1 -9 -6 -3 1
Financial activities 4 14 13 7 7
Professional/business 51 8 13 24 19
Temporary help svs 13.6 -11.8 -2.0 2.8 0.1
Leisure/hospitality 28 36 11 49 38
Government -13 20 10 58 45
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Oct Sept Aug
Total Private (pct change) 0.1 0.1
Manufacturing (pct change) -0.1 0.1
Total Private (index) 96.3 96.2 96.1
Manufacturing (index) 87.2 87.3 87.2
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
Oct Sept Aug
Workforce 578 418 -368
Employed 410 873 -119
Unemployed 170 -456 -250
Oct Sept Aug
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.6 14.7 14.7
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 5,002 4,844 5,033
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Oct:
Nonfarm payrolls +125,000
Private payrolls: +125,000
Factory payrolls: -4,000
Jobless rate: 7.9 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel
marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic
reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally
attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the
jobless rate is based on a survey of households.