July 3 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12 Balance -45.03 -40.15 -208.83 -46.25 -235.82 Exports 187.06 187.56 933.64 184.22 916.53 Imports 232.09 227.71 1,142.47 230.46 1,152.35

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

May April May13/12 Exports -0.3 1.3 1.5 Imports 1.9 2.4 0.7 Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12 Goods -63.44 -58.41 -300.99 -63.39 -320.68 Services 18.42 18.26 92.15 17.14 84.86 EXPORTS May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12 Goods 130.25 131.13 652.36 130.18 647.98 Services 56.81 56.44 281.29 54.04 268.55 IMPORTS May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12 Goods 193.70 189.53 953.34 193.56 968.66 Services 38.39 38.18 189.13 36.90 183.69

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12 Balance -62.35 -57.29 -294.79 -62.20 -315.55

Petroleum -20.77 -19.73 -106.85 -24.79 -135.42

Nonpetrol -41.58 -37.56 -187.94 -37.42 -180.13

Net Adjusts. -1.10 -1.11 -6.20 -1.19 -5.13 Exports 129.06 130.04 647.38 129.10 641.37 Imports 191.41 187.34 942.17 191.30 956.93

Petroleum 30.94 29.63 156.86 34.85 185.41

Nonpetrol 160.47 157.70 785.32 156.45 771.52

Net Adjusts. 2.29 2.20 11.17 2.26 11.73

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12 Capital Goods 44,759 43,942 219,543 44,224 219,011 Autos/Parts 13,060 12,740 62,446 12,202 60,810 Civ.Aircraft 5,115 3,750 20,463 N/A 17,959 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12 Capital Goods 45,694 45,348 227,572 46,783 229,262 Autos/Parts 25,974 25,186 123,982 24,626 121,765 Civ.Aircraft 1,136 925 5,006 N/A 3,532 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS May April Jan-May13 Jan-May12 Agricultural 10,352 10,571 58,117 57,089 Manufacturing 101,352 97,580 486,244 481,365 Advanced Tech. 26,941 24,698 126,587 122,840 IMPORTS May April Jan-May13 Jan-May12 Agricultural 9,417 9,550 45,689 44,665 Manufacturing 158,563 153,292 741,956 733,289 Advanced Tech. 34,120 32,573 157,150 157,850

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

May Canada 0.8 Mexico -3.3 EU 6.4 China -2.3 Japan 14.6 South/Central America 3.7 Brazil 1.7 OPEC 3.7

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

May Canada -0.9 Mexico 0.9 EU -0.8 China 10.7 Japan -6.7 South/Central America 6.7 Brazil 18.1 OPEC -0.5 TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12 Canada -1,890 -2,346 -13,887 -1,676 -15,185 Mexico -5,300 -4,433 -22,851 -6,379 -28,173 EU -10,822 -12,429 -50,549 -10,597 -43,724 China -27,860 -24,110 -121,056 -25,979 -117,524 Japan -5,405 -6,942 -30,925 -6,427 -33,011 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 488 -342 5,749 284 6,570 South Korea -2,458 -2,380 -9,440 -1,980 -6,110 Taiwan -1,237 -1,166 -4,471 -1,336 -5,549 South/Central America 501 875 7,639 790 -569 Brazil 852 1,188 6,319 994 2,959 OPEC -6,293 -6,613 -27,394 -11,240 -48,349 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

May April May12

311.4 295.9 330.0 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

May April May12

30.84 29.65 36.21 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

May April May12

96.84 97.82 108.06

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$40.1 bln U.S. May trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available