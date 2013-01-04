UPDATE 10-Oil prices slip as rising U.S. supplies offset OPEC cuts
Jan 4 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 155 161 146 137 138
Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.8 7.8 7.7 7.9 7.9
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.3 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.6 40.6 40.5 40.5
Overtime Hours 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.2
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.73 23.66 23.63 23.59 23.59
Pct change 0.3 0.3
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.7 33.7 33.6 33.6
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.92 19.86 19.84 19.82 19.81
Pct change 0.3 0.2
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Total Private 168 171 147 203 189
Goods-Producing 59 -1 -22 26 18
Construction 30 -10 -20 25 15
Manufacturing 25 5 -7 7 10
Service-Providing 109 172 169 177 171
Wholesale Trade -0.1 10.5 13.1 3.6 8.0
Retail -11.3 62.8 52.6 43.8 50.9
Transp/warehousing -0.6 5.8 3.5 7.4 9.2
Information -9 13 12 -5 -5
Financial activities 9 0 1 8 5
Professional/business 19 32 43 58 55
Temporary help svs -0.6 7.8 18.0 14.0 13.9
Leisure/hospitality 31 29 23 26 20
Government -13 -10 -1 -66 -51
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Dec Nov Oct
Total Private (pct change) 0.4 0.4
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.5 0.3
Total Private (index) 96.9 96.5 96.1
Manufacturing (index) 87.8 87.4 87.1
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):
Dec Nov Oct Workforce 192 -257 520 Employed 28 -51 354 Unemployed 164 -206 166
Dec Nov Oct
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.4 14.4 14.5
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,766 4,784 5,017
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Dec:
Nonfarm payrolls +150,000
Private payrolls: +148,000
Factory payrolls: unchanged
Jobless rate: 7.7 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.4 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.
