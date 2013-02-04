Feb 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
New Orders 1.8 -0.3 0.8
Ex-Transportation 0.2 -0.2 1.0
Ex-Defense 0.3 -0.3 0.8
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 5.6 -0.1 2.0
Durables 4.3 0.6 1.1
Primary Metals 3.2 unch 2.4
General Machinery -1.1 2.3 3.5
Computers/Electronics 4.1 0.8 1.8
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -3.1 2.7 5.5
Transport Equipment 11.7 -0.7 -0.6
NonDefense aircraft 10.1 -12.8 0.2
Defense aircraft 56.4 -10.7 -4.3
Ships/boats 203.0 -4.6 7.8
NonDurables -0.3 -1.0 0.5
Computers and related
products 6.2 5.5 -10.9
Motor vehicles/parts 0.3 3.1 -0.1
NonDefense Cap 3.3 -2.2 2.6
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.3 3.3 3.0
Defense Cap 110.3 2.8 -9.3
Durables Ex-Transport 1.0 1.2 1.8
Durables NonDefense 0.9 0.5 1.2
Unfilled-Durables 0.8 unch 0.3
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
Total 0.4 0.3 0.3
Durables 1.1 1.8 unch
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.2 2.2 0.4
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
Total 0.1 unch unch
Computers and related
products -2.2 -1.6 1.9
Motor vehicles and parts 1.0 0.4 1.1
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
New Orders 484.760 476.116 477.438
Ex-Transportation 409.151 408.439 409.267
Ex-Defense 466.255 465.055 466.604
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 169.996 160.981 161.073
Durables 229.984 220.556 219.202
Primary Metals 29.554 28.650 28.645
General Machinery 31.343 31.694 30.976
Computers/Electronics 21.696 20.848 20.685
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 9.913 10.231 9.966
Transport Equipment 75.609 67.677 68.171
NonDefense aircraft 14.062 12.770 14.652
Defense aircraft 7.914 5.060 5.669
Ships/boats 4.875 1.609 1.686
NonDurables 254.776 255.560 258.236
Computers and related
products 2.716 2.557 2.423
Motor vehicles/parts 44.134 44.015 42.692
NonDefense Cap 73.591 71.229 72.800
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 63.646 63.846 61.830
Defense Cap 16.439 7.818 7.606
Durables Ex-Transport 154.375 152.879 151.031
Durables NonDefense 211.479 209.495 208.368
Unfilled-Durables 991.736 983.846 983.406
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
Total 484.856 483.057 481.734
Durables 230.080 227.497 223.498
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 64.582 64.459 63.074
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
Total 615.463 614.983 615.204
Computers and related
products 3.732 3.815 3.878
Motor vehicles and parts 25.916 25.658 25.560
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Dec Nov
1.27 1.27
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Dec Nov Oct
Factory Orders N/A unch 0.8
Durable Goods 4.6 0.7 1.1
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec factory orders +2.2 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for December durable goods were issued on
Jan. 28.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.