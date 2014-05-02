May 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
New Orders 1.1 1.5 -1.0
Ex-Transportation 0.6 0.7 -0.1
Ex-Defense 0.7 1.4 -1.3
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 3.9 2.3 -1.0
Durables 2.9 2.3 -1.4
Primary Metals 1.9 2.2 -1.8
General Machinery 2.7 -0.6 -1.3
Computers/Electronics 5.3 1.4 3.1
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 4.0 -0.9 -4.0
Transport Equipment 4.0 6.8 -6.2
NonDefense aircraft 8.4 12.5 -22.1
Defense aircraft -5.8 17.2 17.2
Ships/boats 89.5 44.7 -27.8
NonDurables -0.6 0.9 -0.7
Computers and related
products 1.7 -1.6 -8.4
Motor vehicles/parts 0.6 4.4 -2.0
NonDefense Cap 8.2 -2.6 -5.3
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 3.5 -0.9 0.8
Defense Cap 21.5 9.1 17.7
Durables Ex-Transport 2.4 0.4 0.9
Durables NonDefense 2.2 2.0 -2.0
Unfilled-Durables 0.6 0.3 unch
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
Total 0.3 0.9 -0.7
Durables 1.2 1.0 -0.6
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 1.5 0.8 -1.5
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
Total 0.1 0.7 0.2
Computers and related
products 1.8 -0.4 -1.9
Motor vehicles and parts 1.1 1.3 2.6
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan
New Orders 493.933 488.650 481.320
Ex-Transportation 419.744 417.331 414.538
Ex-Defense 482.297 478.953 472.477
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 172.920 166.459 162.670
Durables 236.039 229.319 224.229
Primary Metals 26.581 26.075 25.525
General Machinery 37.104 36.145 36.377
Computers/Electronics 22.319 21.202 20.919
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.640 10.226 10.315
Transport Equipment 74.189 71.319 66.782
NonDefense aircraft 16.135 14.879 13.228
Defense aircraft 4.162 4.416 3.767
Ships/boats 3.467 1.830 1.265
NonDurables 257.894 259.331 257.091
Computers and related
products 2.244 2.207 2.242
Motor vehicles/parts 46.218 45.952 44.007
NonDefense Cap 81.458 75.276 77.312
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 69.996 67.660 68.295
Defense Cap 9.304 7.659 7.019
Durables Ex-Transport 161.850 158.000 157.447
Durables NonDefense 224.403 219.622 215.386
Unfilled-Durables 1069.255 1062.399 1059.604
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan
Total 494.944 493.558 488.957
Durables 237.050 234.227 231.866
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 68.054 67.053 66.514
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan
Total 643.067 642.492 637.904
Computers and related
products 4.696 4.612 4.630
Motor vehicles and parts 26.518 26.230 25.887
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: March Feb
1.30 1.30
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Mar Feb Jan
Factory Orders N/A 1.6 -1.0
Durable Goods 2.6 2.1 -1.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. March factory orders +1.4 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for March durable goods were issued on April
24.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.