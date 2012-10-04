Oct 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June
New Orders -5.2 2.6 -0.5
Ex-Transportation 0.7 0.7 -2.2
Ex-Defense -4.6 3.2 -1.6
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -16.7 3.4 2.4
Durables -13.2 3.3 1.6
Primary Metals -2.1 2.2 -1.5
General Machinery -5.0 -6.1 -2.5
Computers/Electronics -3.4 -2.1 -4.9
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 3.8 -2.2 -4.6
Transport Equipment -34.9 13.2 10.8
NonDefense aircraft -101.8 51.1 32.5
Defense aircraft -8.1 -11.4 23.7
Ships/boats -40.9 -28.8 226.5
NonDurables 2.2 1.9 -2.3
Computers and related
products -3.3 0.3 -5.0
Motor vehicles/parts -11.0 12.3 -0.7
NonDefense Cap -24.4 4.4 2.4
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 1.1 -5.6 -2.7
Defense Cap -40.5 -14.3 64.3
Durables Ex-Transport -1.6 -1.4 -2.2
Durables NonDefense -12.4 4.7 -0.7
Unfilled-Durables -1.7 0.7 0.4
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June
Total -0.3 1.9 -1.2
Durables -2.9 1.8 unch
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.7 -1.6 1.4
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June
Total 0.6 0.6 -0.1
Computers and related
products -1.0 2.1 -2.8
Motor vehicles and parts 1.0 1.3 0.5
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Aug July June
New Orders 452.806 477.711 465.739
Ex-Transportation 400.845 397.922 395.266
Ex-Defense 444.048 465.525 451.064
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 139.126 166.941 161.449
Durables 198.320 228.588 221.368
Primary Metals 27.003 27.588 26.996
General Machinery 28.111 29.584 31.514
Computers/Electronics 20.550 21.280 21.744
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 9.927 9.566 9.778
Transport Equipment 51.961 79.789 70.473
NonDefense aircraft -.346 19.199 12.708
Defense aircraft 4.186 4.556 5.143
Ships/boats 1.446 2.447 3.438
NonDurables 254.486 249.123 244.371
Computers and related
products 2.756 2.850 2.841
Motor vehicles/parts 43.820 49.235 43.851
NonDefense Cap 57.414 75.941 72.741
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 60.795 60.113 63.667
Defense Cap 6.061 10.180 11.878
Durables Ex-Transport 146.359 148.799 150.895
Durables NonDefense 189.562 216.402 206.693
Unfilled-Durables 978.842 995.852 988.660
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June
Total 476.856 478.169 469.382
Durables 222.370 229.046 225.011
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 63.319 63.787 64.815
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June
Total 611.806 608.099 604.221
Computers and related
products 3.961 4.000 3.919
Motor vehicles and parts 25.172 24.927 24.596
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Aug July
1.28 1.27
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Aug July June
Factory Orders N/A 2.8 -0.5
Durable Goods -13.2 3.3 1.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Aug factory orders -5.8 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for August durable goods were issued on Sept.
27.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.