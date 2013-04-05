April 5 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12 Balance -42.96 -44.46 -87.42 -44.59 -96.87 Exports 185.96 184.40 370.36 180.17 358.79 Imports 228.92 228.86 457.79 224.75 455.66

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Feb Jan Feb13/12 Exports 0.8 -1.2 3.2 Imports unch 1.8 1.9

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12 Goods -60.22 -61.70 -121.92 -60.10 -127.01 Services 17.26 17.24 34.50 15.52 30.14 EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12 Goods 132.19 130.85 263.04 128.22 255.98 Services 53.78 53.55 107.33 51.95 102.81 IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12 Goods 192.41 192.55 384.96 188.32 382.99 Services 36.51 36.31 72.83 36.43 72.67

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12 Balance -59.51 -61.30 -120.81 -59.57 -125.62

Petroleum -21.21 -24.33 -45.53 -25.90 -55.75

Nonpetrol -38.30 -36.97 -75.27 -33.67 -69.86

Net Adjusts. -0.71 -0.40 -1.11 -0.53 -1.40 Exports 130.66 129.36 260.02 126.69 253.02 Imports 190.17 190.66 380.83 186.26 378.64

Petroleum 32.10 34.10 66.20 35.70 74.92

Nonpetrol 158.06 156.56 314.62 150.56 303.72

Net Adjusts. 2.24 1.89 4.13 2.06 4.35

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12 Capital Goods 43,491 44,249 87,739 43,347 86,536 Autos/Parts 12,329 12,159 24,488 12,051 24,500 Civ.Aircraft 3,518 4,145 7,663 N/A 6,894 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12 Capital Goods 46,215 45,868 92,083 44,680 89,274 Autos/Parts 24,832 23,731 48,563 24,603 48,763 Civ.Aircraft 964 703 1,667 N/A 1,087 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Jan-Feb12 Agricultural 12,490 13,024 25,514 23,051 Manufacturing 92,010 91,770 183,780 179,378 Advanced Tech. 22,992 24,017 47,009 45,829 IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Jan-Feb12 Agricultural 8,364 8,885 17,249 17,386 Manufacturing 137,374 146,746 284,120 276,835 Advanced Tech. 27,956 31,153 59,109 58,404

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

February Canada unch Mexico -1.6 EU -0.9 China -0.9 Japan -1.8 South/Central America -4.0 Brazil 16.9 OPEC -14.2

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -8.0 Mexico 1.7 EU -0.2 China -12.0 Japan -2.3 South/Central America -15.9 Brazil -11.2 OPEC -27.5 TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12 Canada -2,591 -4,821 -7,412 -2,855 -7,726 Mexico -4,255 -3,600 -7,855 -5,815 -10,054 EU -8,758 -8,646 -17,404 -5,932 -14,435 China -23,412 -27,787 -51,200 -19,364 -45,387 Japan -5,930 -6,092 -12,022 -6,989 -13,180 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 2,864 62 2,926 2,508 2,759 South Korea -1,223 -2,079 -3,303 -415 -1,795 Taiwan -154 -1,254 -1,407 -837 -2,159 South/Central America 2,713 1,083 3,796 -636 -1,249 Brazil 1,665 906 2,571 500 552 OPEC -3,586 -6,399 -9,985 -6,443 -16,463 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Feb Jan Feb12

261.0 326.8 283.7 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Feb Jan Feb12

25.84 31.69 29.99 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Feb Jan Feb12

95.96 94.08 103.63

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

-$44.6 bln U.S. February trade deficit

NOTES:

*Beginning in March, the department now posts crude oil imports and exports, normally listed on Exhibit 15 of its press release, online after the release time of its trade report.

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available