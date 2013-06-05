June 5 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Apr Mar Feb New Orders 1.0 -4.7 3.9 Ex-Transportation -0.1 -2.8 1.1 Ex-Defense 0.5 -4.0 3.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.7 -8.0 8.0 Durables 3.5 -5.9 6.4 Primary Metals 1.2 -5.5 10.6 General Machinery 1.6 -1.5 -4.2 Computers/Electronics 3.0 -0.6 -0.9 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 0.8 -0.2 2.1 Transport Equipment 8.4 -15.0 23.7

NonDefense aircraft 16.9 -43.3 112.8

Defense aircraft 53.3 -7.5 -10.2

Ships/boats 14.4 25.2 21.1 NonDurables -1.0 -3.5 1.9 Computers and related products -4.2 -0.4 9.0 Motor vehicles/parts 2.4 0.1 4.3 NonDefense Cap 3.3 -8.9 9.2 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 1.2 1.1 -4.8 Defense Cap 30.7 -39.1 49.1 Durables Ex-Transport 1.5 -1.6 -0.2 Durables NonDefense 2.3 -4.5 5.4 Unfilled-Durables 0.3 -0.6 0.9 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Apr Mar Feb Total -0.7 -1.5 1.3 Durables -0.4 0.9 0.7 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.3 0.6 1.6 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Apr Mar Feb Total 0.2 unch 0.2 Computers and related products 4.3 -4.8 0.4 Motor vehicles and parts 0.2 -1.5 -0.4 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Apr Mar Feb New Orders 473.991 469.135 492.026 Ex-Transportation 406.554 406.901 418.773 Ex-Defense 463.774 461.658 480.715 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 161.798 154.464 167.982 Durables 222.714 215.267 228.834 Primary Metals 25.029 24.731 26.175 General Machinery 34.519 33.982 34.494 Computers/Electronics 21.220 20.595 20.716 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.437 10.351 10.372 Transport Equipment 67.437 62.234 73.253

NonDefense aircraft 12.198 10.431 18.400

Defense aircraft 4.408 2.875 3.108

Ships/boats 1.455 1.272 1.016 NonDurables 251.277 253.868 263.192 Computers and related products 2.350 2.454 2.463 Motor vehicles/parts 45.157 44.109 44.062 NonDefense Cap 76.210 73.795 80.973 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 67.513 66.734 65.980 Defense Cap 7.476 5.722 9.390 Durables Ex-Transport 155.277 153.033 155.581 Durables NonDefense 212.497 207.790 217.523 Unfilled-Durables 995.949 993.372 998.960 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Apr Mar Feb Total 478.662 482.210 489.470 Durables 227.385 228.342 226.278 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 65.723 66.592 66.202 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Apr Mar Feb Total 627.930 626.838 626.538 Computers and related products 4.338 4.161 4.369 Motor vehicles and parts 25.217 25.178 25.574 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Apr Mar

1.31 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Apr Mar Feb

Factory Orders N/A -4.9 3.9

Durable Goods 3.3 -5.9 6.4

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April factory orders +1.5 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

On May 17, the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders through March 2013, resulting in some changes to previously published data.

Initial orders for April durable goods were issued on May 24.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.