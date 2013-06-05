June 5 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Apr Mar Feb
New Orders 1.0 -4.7 3.9
Ex-Transportation -0.1 -2.8 1.1
Ex-Defense 0.5 -4.0 3.5
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 4.7 -8.0 8.0
Durables 3.5 -5.9 6.4
Primary Metals 1.2 -5.5 10.6
General Machinery 1.6 -1.5 -4.2
Computers/Electronics 3.0 -0.6 -0.9
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 0.8 -0.2 2.1
Transport Equipment 8.4 -15.0 23.7
NonDefense aircraft 16.9 -43.3 112.8
Defense aircraft 53.3 -7.5 -10.2
Ships/boats 14.4 25.2 21.1
NonDurables -1.0 -3.5 1.9
Computers and related
products -4.2 -0.4 9.0
Motor vehicles/parts 2.4 0.1 4.3
NonDefense Cap 3.3 -8.9 9.2
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 1.2 1.1 -4.8
Defense Cap 30.7 -39.1 49.1
Durables Ex-Transport 1.5 -1.6 -0.2
Durables NonDefense 2.3 -4.5 5.4
Unfilled-Durables 0.3 -0.6 0.9
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Apr Mar Feb
Total -0.7 -1.5 1.3
Durables -0.4 0.9 0.7
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -1.3 0.6 1.6
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Apr Mar Feb
Total 0.2 unch 0.2
Computers and related
products 4.3 -4.8 0.4
Motor vehicles and parts 0.2 -1.5 -0.4
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Apr Mar Feb
New Orders 473.991 469.135 492.026
Ex-Transportation 406.554 406.901 418.773
Ex-Defense 463.774 461.658 480.715
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 161.798 154.464 167.982
Durables 222.714 215.267 228.834
Primary Metals 25.029 24.731 26.175
General Machinery 34.519 33.982 34.494
Computers/Electronics 21.220 20.595 20.716
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.437 10.351 10.372
Transport Equipment 67.437 62.234 73.253
NonDefense aircraft 12.198 10.431 18.400
Defense aircraft 4.408 2.875 3.108
Ships/boats 1.455 1.272 1.016
NonDurables 251.277 253.868 263.192
Computers and related
products 2.350 2.454 2.463
Motor vehicles/parts 45.157 44.109 44.062
NonDefense Cap 76.210 73.795 80.973
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 67.513 66.734 65.980
Defense Cap 7.476 5.722 9.390
Durables Ex-Transport 155.277 153.033 155.581
Durables NonDefense 212.497 207.790 217.523
Unfilled-Durables 995.949 993.372 998.960
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Apr Mar Feb
Total 478.662 482.210 489.470
Durables 227.385 228.342 226.278
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 65.723 66.592 66.202
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Apr Mar Feb
Total 627.930 626.838 626.538
Computers and related
products 4.338 4.161 4.369
Motor vehicles and parts 25.217 25.178 25.574
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Apr Mar
1.31 1.30
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Apr Mar Feb
Factory Orders N/A -4.9 3.9
Durable Goods 3.3 -5.9 6.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. April factory orders +1.5 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
On May 17, the department issued annual benchmark revisions
to U.S. factory orders through March 2013, resulting in some
changes to previously published data.
Initial orders for April durable goods were issued on May
24.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.