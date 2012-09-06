Sept 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/01/12 365,000 371,250 N/A N/A

08/25/12 377,000-R 371,000-R 3,322,000 2.6

08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,328,000-R 2.6

08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000-R 2.6

08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6

07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6

07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6

07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6

07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 25 from 374,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 25 from 370,250

Continued Claims: Aug. 18 from 3,316,000; Aug. 11 from 3,321,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 25, the latest period for which data are available:

New York 3,110

North Carolina 1,237

Georgia 1,039

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 25, the latest period for which data are available:

California -1,757

Pennsylvania -1,273

Michigan -1,203

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.315 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 307,831 SEPT 1 WEEK FROM 312,111 PRIOR WEEK