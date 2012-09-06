BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Sept 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/01/12 365,000 371,250 N/A N/A
08/25/12 377,000-R 371,000-R 3,322,000 2.6
08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,328,000-R 2.6
08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000-R 2.6
08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6
07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6
07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6
07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6
07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 25 from 374,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 25 from 370,250
Continued Claims: Aug. 18 from 3,316,000; Aug. 11 from 3,321,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 25, the latest period for which data are available:
New York 3,110
North Carolina 1,237
Georgia 1,039
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 25, the latest period for which data are available:
California -1,757
Pennsylvania -1,273
Michigan -1,203
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.315 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 307,831 SEPT 1 WEEK FROM 312,111 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,075,994 AUG 25 WEEK FROM 3,115,308 PRIOR WEEK
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.