* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
Dec 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/01/12 370,000 408,000 N/A N/A
11/24/12 395,000-R 405,750-R 3,205,000 2.5
11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000-R 2.6
11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000-R 2.6
11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000 2.5
10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5
10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 24 form 393,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 24 from 405,250
Continued Claims: Nov. 17 from 3,287,000; Nov. 10 from 3,357,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said six states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 24, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Wisconsin 5,876
Oregon 2,328
Ohio 2,252
Washington 2,107
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 11 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 24, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New Jersey -23,966
California -7,053
New York -6,682
Texas -6,425
North Carolina -2,609
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 380,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.275 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 498,619 DEC 1 WEEK FROM 358,941 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,301,200 NOV 24 WEEK FROM 2,835,671 PRIOR WEEK
