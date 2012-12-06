Dec 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/01/12 370,000 408,000 N/A N/A

11/24/12 395,000-R 405,750-R 3,205,000 2.5

11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000-R 2.6

11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000-R 2.6

11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6

10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000 2.5

10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5

10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 24 form 393,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 24 from 405,250

Continued Claims: Nov. 17 from 3,287,000; Nov. 10 from 3,357,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 24, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Wisconsin 5,876

Oregon 2,328

Ohio 2,252

Washington 2,107

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 11 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 24, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New Jersey -23,966

California -7,053

New York -6,682

Texas -6,425

North Carolina -2,609

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 380,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.275 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 498,619 DEC 1 WEEK FROM 358,941 PRIOR WEEK