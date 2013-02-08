Feb 8 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11
Balance -38.54 -48.61 -540.36 -51.75 -559.88
Exports 186.37 182.49 2,195.93 177.75 2,103.37
Imports 224.91 231.10 2,736.29 229.50 2,663.25
Dec Nov Dec12/11
Exports 2.1 1.0 4.9
Imports -2.7 3.7 -2.0
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11
Goods -56.20 -65.61 -735.70 -65.44 -738.41
Services 17.66 16.99 195.34 13.69 178.53
EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11
Goods 132.56 129.26 1,563.58 127.86 1,497.41
Services 53.81 53.23 632.35 49.89 605.96
IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11
Goods 188.77 194.86 2,299.28 193.30 2,235.82
Services 36.15 36.24 437.01 36.20 427.43
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11
Balance -55.55 -64.87 -727.91 -64.29 -727.39
Petroleum -18.70 -23.37 -291.32 -27.49 -326.10
Nonpetrol -36.85 -41.50 -436.59 -36.80 -401.29
Net Adjusts. -0.65 -0.73 -7.80 -1.14 -11.02
Exports 131.31 128.06 1,547.14 126.78 1,480.43
Imports 186.86 192.93 2,275.04 191.07 2,207.82
Petroleum 30.32 34.07 415.11 38.32 439.34
Nonpetrol 156.53 158.86 1,859.94 152.75 1,768.48
Net Adjusts. 1.91 1.93 24.24 2.22 28.00
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11
Capital Goods 43,567 43,998 526,660 42,185 492,988
Autos/Parts 11,984 12,276 145,992 11,756 133,116
Civ.Aircraft 4,321 3,870 45,267 N/A 33,372
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11
Capital Goods 45,280 45,544 548,204 44,870 510,737
Autos/Parts 24,498 25,442 297,697 23,208 254,609
Civ.Aircraft 1,191 1,068 10,159 N/A 9,891
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Jan-Dec11
Agricultural 13,037 14,290 141,324 136,351
Manufacturing 84,620 83,486 1,019,767 971,671
Crude Oil 345 245 2,184 1,463
Advanced Tech. 27,584 26,047 304,465 286,823
IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Jan-Dec11
Agricultural 8,336 8,467 103,193 99,124
Manufacturing 135,309 149,520 1,704,216 1,611,456
Crude Oil 21,349 23,795 315,663 336,687
Advanced Tech. 32,941 37,806 395,984 386,434
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
December
Canada -10.8
Mexico -12.9
EU 1.1
China -2.0
Japan 6.8
South/Central
America 6.5
Brazil -8.9
OPEC 20.2
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada -6.8
Mexico -14.3
EU -9.6
China -11.9
Japan -0.5
South/Central
America -5.6
Brazil -1.9
OPEC -12.3
TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11
Canada -3,608 -2,803 -31,803 -3,889 -34,457
Mexico -3,904 -4,864 -61,322 -4,990 -64,487
EU -8,733 -12,197 -115,716 -9,703 -99,881
China -24,453 -28,954 -315,053 -23,145 -295,422
Japan -5,749 -6,190 -76,341 -6,624 -63,219
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 3,056 1,105 11,324 2,387 15,395
South Korea -1,136 -1,789 -16,562 -582 -13,247
Taiwan -942 -1,262 -14,490 -831 -15,516
South/Central
America 3,411 1,602 12,040 -144 -5,494
Brazil 1,336 1,639 11,621 -41 11,208
OPEC -3,409 -6,617 -98,926 -9,213 -126,883
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports
(unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Dec Nov Dec11
284.0 306.1 344.1
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in
billions of dollars):
Dec Nov Dec11
27.61 30.62 35.73
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Dec Nov Dec11
95.16 97.45 104.16
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$46.0 bln U.S. December trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
