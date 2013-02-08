Feb 8 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11 Balance -38.54 -48.61 -540.36 -51.75 -559.88 Exports 186.37 182.49 2,195.93 177.75 2,103.37 Imports 224.91 231.10 2,736.29 229.50 2,663.25

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Dec Nov Dec12/11 Exports 2.1 1.0 4.9 Imports -2.7 3.7 -2.0

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11 Goods -56.20 -65.61 -735.70 -65.44 -738.41 Services 17.66 16.99 195.34 13.69 178.53 EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11 Goods 132.56 129.26 1,563.58 127.86 1,497.41 Services 53.81 53.23 632.35 49.89 605.96 IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11 Goods 188.77 194.86 2,299.28 193.30 2,235.82 Services 36.15 36.24 437.01 36.20 427.43

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11 Balance -55.55 -64.87 -727.91 -64.29 -727.39

Petroleum -18.70 -23.37 -291.32 -27.49 -326.10

Nonpetrol -36.85 -41.50 -436.59 -36.80 -401.29

Net Adjusts. -0.65 -0.73 -7.80 -1.14 -11.02 Exports 131.31 128.06 1,547.14 126.78 1,480.43 Imports 186.86 192.93 2,275.04 191.07 2,207.82

Petroleum 30.32 34.07 415.11 38.32 439.34

Nonpetrol 156.53 158.86 1,859.94 152.75 1,768.48

Net Adjusts. 1.91 1.93 24.24 2.22 28.00

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11 Capital Goods 43,567 43,998 526,660 42,185 492,988 Autos/Parts 11,984 12,276 145,992 11,756 133,116 Civ.Aircraft 4,321 3,870 45,267 N/A 33,372 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11 Capital Goods 45,280 45,544 548,204 44,870 510,737 Autos/Parts 24,498 25,442 297,697 23,208 254,609 Civ.Aircraft 1,191 1,068 10,159 N/A 9,891 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Jan-Dec11 Agricultural 13,037 14,290 141,324 136,351 Manufacturing 84,620 83,486 1,019,767 971,671 Crude Oil 345 245 2,184 1,463 Advanced Tech. 27,584 26,047 304,465 286,823 IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Jan-Dec11 Agricultural 8,336 8,467 103,193 99,124 Manufacturing 135,309 149,520 1,704,216 1,611,456 Crude Oil 21,349 23,795 315,663 336,687 Advanced Tech. 32,941 37,806 395,984 386,434

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

December Canada -10.8 Mexico -12.9 EU 1.1 China -2.0 Japan 6.8 South/Central America 6.5 Brazil -8.9 OPEC 20.2

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -6.8 Mexico -14.3 EU -9.6 China -11.9 Japan -0.5 South/Central America -5.6 Brazil -1.9 OPEC -12.3 TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec12 Dec11 Jan-Dec11 Canada -3,608 -2,803 -31,803 -3,889 -34,457 Mexico -3,904 -4,864 -61,322 -4,990 -64,487 EU -8,733 -12,197 -115,716 -9,703 -99,881 China -24,453 -28,954 -315,053 -23,145 -295,422 Japan -5,749 -6,190 -76,341 -6,624 -63,219 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 3,056 1,105 11,324 2,387 15,395 South Korea -1,136 -1,789 -16,562 -582 -13,247 Taiwan -942 -1,262 -14,490 -831 -15,516 South/Central America 3,411 1,602 12,040 -144 -5,494 Brazil 1,336 1,639 11,621 -41 11,208 OPEC -3,409 -6,617 -98,926 -9,213 -126,883 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Dec Nov Dec11

284.0 306.1 344.1 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Dec Nov Dec11

27.61 30.62 35.73 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Dec Nov Dec11

95.16 97.45 104.16

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$46.0 bln U.S. December trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available