DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 8 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan13/12 Inventories Total 1.2 0.1 -0.1 6.5 Durable Goods 1.1 0.5 0.2 8.3
Automotive 0.4 -3.9 -3.8 -2.6
Prof'l equip 1.9 1.8 1.0 9.5
Computer equip. 3.2 1.7 0.9 13.4
Machinery 1.7 0.7 0.2 18.6 Nondurable Goods 1.2 -0.6 -0.6 4.0
Petroleum 1.9 unch -0.2 1.4
Jan Dec (Prev) Jan13/12 Sales Total -0.8 unch unch 3.0 Durable Goods 0.7 -0.7 -0.9 2.3
Automotive 0.7 -0.7 -0.7 3.1
Prof'l equip 0.3 -2.2 -2.3 1.1
Computer equip. 0.4 -2.2 -2.8 -1.2
Machinery 4.2 0.6 -0.1 6.3 Nondurable Goods -2.1 0.7 0.8 3.6
Petroleum -4.5 0.4 1.5 0.5 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'12 Inventories Total 504.41 498.62 497.65 473.57 Durable Goods 299.73 296.39 295.45 276.75
Automotive 43.92 43.75 43.80 45.11 Nondurables 204.68 202.23 202.20 196.83 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'12 Sales Total 415.41 418.92 418.86 403.27 Durable Goods 188.00 186.64 186.29 183.80
Automotive 33.77 33.54 33.55 32.76 Nondurables 227.41 232.28 232.57 219.47 Stock-to_sales ratio Jan Dec (Prev) Jan'12
1.21 1.19 1.19 1.17
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. wholesale inventories +0.3 pct
U.S. Jan. wholesale sales +0.1 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.