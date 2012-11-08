Nov 8 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/03/12 355,000 370,500 N/A N/A
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,127,000 2.4
10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000-R 2.5
10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5
10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5
09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6
09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: Oct. 20 from 3,263,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 27, the latest
period for which data are available:
Oregon 2,379
Indiana 1,663
California 1,139
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 27, the latest period for
which data are available:
North Carolina -3,782
Tennessee -1,756
Maryland -1,361
Florida -1,141
New Jersey -1,080
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.253 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 355,406 NOV 3 WEEK FROM 339,917
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,742,581 OCT 27 WEEK FROM 2,837,543
PRIOR WEEK