Jan 11 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11 Balance -48.73 -42.06 -501.07 -48.84 -508.14 Exports 182.55 180.81 2,011.57 176.71 1,925.61 Imports 231.28 222.87 2,512.64 225.55 2,433.75

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Nov Oct Nov12/11 Exports 1.0 -3.5 3.3 Imports 3.8 -2.1 2.5

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11 Goods -65.71 -59.09 -678.73 -63.29 -672.98 Services 16.98 17.03 177.66 14.46 164.84 EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11 Goods 129.31 127.67 1,433.01 126.39 1,369.54 Services 53.25 53.14 578.55 50.33 556.07 IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11 Goods 195.01 186.77 2,111.75 189.68 2,042.52 Services 36.27 36.11 400.89 35.87 391.23

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11 Balance -64.95 -58.32 -671.54 -62.18 -663.10

Petroleum -23.49 -24.56 -274.19 -27.14 -298.61

Nonpetrol -41.46 -33.77 -397.35 -35.05 -364.49

Net Adjusts. -0.76 -0.77 -7.19 -1.11 -9.88 Exports 128.11 126.31 1,417.80 125.24 1,353.65 Imports 193.06 184.63 2,089.34 187.42 2,016.75

Petroleum 34.20 35.07 386.15 37.48 401.02

Nonpetrol 158.86 149.57 1,703.19 149.93 1,615.73

Net Adjusts. 1.96 2.13 22.40 2.26 25.77

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11 Capital Goods 43,985 43,048 482,889 42,231 450,802 Autos/Parts 12,300 11,557 134,271 11,262 121,359 Civ.Aircraft 3,868 3,567 40,922 N/A 30,459 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11 Capital Goods 45,495 45,088 502,219 43,586 465,866 Autos/Parts 25,555 24,042 273,376 22,574 231,401 Civ.Aircraft 1,106 1,106 9,006 N/A 8,479 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Jan-Nov11 Agricultural 14,290 14,650 128,287 124,576 Manufacturing 83,486 85,948 935,147 888,698 Crude Oil 245 214 1,838 1,303 Advanced Tech. 26,047 26,055 276,881 260,602 IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Jan-Nov11 Agricultural 8,467 8,262 94,858 90,680 Manufacturing 149,520 151,283 1,568,907 1,477,313 Crude Oil 23,795 26,005 294,313 307,202 Advanced Tech. 37,806 36,119 363,044 352,432

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

November Canada -4.7 Mexico -8.0 EU -1.3 China -2.1 Japan -0.5 South/Central America -2.4 Brazil -4.7 OPEC 10.2

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada 0.2 Mexico -4.5 EU 4.1 China -1.8 Japan -6.6 South/Central America 4.5 Brazil -3.1 OPEC -8.5 TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11 Canada -3,001 -1,735 -28,394 -2,932 -30,568 Mexico -4,864 -4,360 -57,417 -5,234 -59,497 EU -12,197 -10,579 -106,982 -9,703 -90,178 China -28,954 -29,466 -290,600 -26,777 -272,278 Japan -6,190 -7,000 -70,592 -6,561 -56,595 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 1,105 -553 8,268 1,639 13,008 South Korea -1,789 -1,603 -15,426 -1,260 -12,664 Taiwan -1,262 -1,391 -13,548 -1,337 -14,685 South/Central America 1,602 2,591 8,630 208 -5,350 Brazil 1,639 1,758 10,285 484 11,249 OPEC -6,617 -8,587 -95,517 -9,250 -117,671 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Nov Oct Nov11

306.1 323.0 335.3 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Nov Oct Nov11

30.62 33.17 34.67 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Nov Oct Nov11

97.45 99.75 102.48

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$41.3 bln U.S. November trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available