Sept 11 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11
Balance -42.00 -41.90 -329.69 -45.58 -324.36
Exports 183.27 185.18 1,278.35 178.34 1,211.15
Imports 225.27 227.08 1,608.04 223.92 1,535.51
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
July June July12/11
Exports -1.0 1.2 2.8
Imports -0.8 -1.5 0.6
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11
Goods -57.26 -57.43 -437.35 -60.89 -429.43
Services 15.26 15.53 107.66 15.31 105.08
EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11
Goods 130.81 132.76 913.45 126.59 859.66
Services 52.46 52.42 364.91 51.75 351.49
IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11
Goods 188.07 190.19 1,350.79 187.47 1,289.09
Services 37.20 36.89 257.25 36.45 246.41
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11
Balance -56.72 -56.67 -432.59 -60.01 -423.99
Petroleum -20.91 -22.50 -180.97 -26.27 -194.16
Nonpetrol -35.81 -34.17 -251.63 -33.74 -229.83
Net Adjusts. -0.54 -0.76 -4.75 -0.88 -5.44
Exports 129.41 131.52 903.78 125.09 849.03
Imports 186.14 188.19 1,336.38 185.10 1,273.02
Petroleum 30.75 32.87 251.51 36.16 255.72
Nonpetrol 155.38 155.32 1,084.86 148.94 1,017.30
Net Adjusts. 1.94 2.00 14.42 2.37 16.08
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11
Capital Goods 44,292 44,179 306,632 41,947 282,698
Autos/Parts 12,303 12,930 86,269 11,818 76,160
Civ.Aircraft 4,372 3,002 24,878 N/A 17,832
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11
Capital Goods 45,424 45,977 321,333 42,932 292,750
Autos/Parts 25,952 25,456 173,787 22,315 143,172
Civ.Aircraft 824 985 5,211 N/A 5,246
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul12 Jan-Jul11
Agricultural 10,246 10,161 77,487 80,102
Manufacturing 80,936 89,362 594,317 553,927
Crude Oil 221 136 1,034 779
Advanced Tech. 24,816 26,522 173,480 162,121
IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul12 Jan-Jul11
Agricultural 8,590 8,447 61,712 57,798
Manufacturing 144,866 143,842 979,543 907,802
Crude Oil 25,991 26,685 193,820 193,586
Advanced Tech. 32,955 33,697 223,940 214,975
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
July
Canada -12.0
Mexico unch
EU -11.7
China 0.4
Japan -6.4
South/Central
America -3.9
Brazil -4.4
OPEC -11.9
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada -9.0
Mexico -4.0
EU 2.6
China 5.6
Japan 3.9
South/Central
America -1.0
Brazil -8.3
OPEC -6.4
TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul12 Jul11 Jan-Jul11
Canada -2,113 -1,467 -19,531 -3,218 -19,986
Mexico -4,988 -5,935 -38,912 -5,039 -38,355
EU -11,970 -8,415 -63,836 -8,766 -56,987
China -29,376 -27,401 -174,433 -26,994 -160,422
Japan -6,812 -5,971 -45,870 -5,544 -31,976
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries -789 1,497 7,430 410 6,756
South Korea -1,902 -1,130 -9,147 -1,465 -7,878
Taiwan -1,466 -1,165 -8,160 -1,603 -8,629
South/Central
America 840 1,290 1,823 71 -4,692
Brazil 805 722 4,469 800 6,622
OPEC -8,353 -8,489 -65,130 -11,914 -76,566
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
July June Jul11
337.2 331.8 350.8
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
July June Jul11
32.19 33.56 37.17
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
July June Jul11
93.83 100.13 104.27
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$44 bln U.S. July trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
