MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct12/11 Inventories Total 0.6 1.1 1.1 6.6 Durable Goods 1.0 1.0 0.9 8.4
Automotive 0.4 -0.8 -0.8 5.4
Prof'l equip 1.1 0.8 0.4 2.4
Computer equip. 3.0 1.3 0.8 2.7
Machinery 1.1 1.4 1.5 19.3 Nondurable Goods -0.1 1.4 1.4 4.0
Petroleum -3.1 5.8 5.5 2.4
Oct Sept (Prev) Oct12/11 Sales Total -1.2 1.9 2.0 2.3 Durable Goods -0.9 0.8 1.2 1.5
Automotive -3.1 -0.8 0.1 9.1
Prof'l equip -0.7 0.0 0.3 0.5
Computer equip. -1.1 -0.2 0.2 -2.5
Machinery -0.4 0.5 0.4 1.0 Nondurable Goods -1.4 2.7 2.7 3.0
Petroleum -5.7 8.2 8.3 6.3 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Inventories Total 497.13 494.35 494.15 466.54 Durable Goods 294.41 291.50 291.28 271.66
Automotive 45.80 45.63 45.60 43.47 Nondurables 202.72 202.85 202.87 194.89 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Sales Total 408.47 413.44 413.97 399.23 Durable Goods 182.46 184.18 184.83 179.78
Automotive 33.29 34.37 34.69 30.51 Nondurables 226.00 229.26 229.15 219.45 Stock-to-sales ratio Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11
1.22 1.20 1.19 1.17
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct wholesale inventories +0.4 pct
U.S. Oct wholesale sales +0.1 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.