UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES June May (Prev) June'13/12 Total Business UNCH -0.1 0.1 3.5 Manufacturers 0.1 -0.1 UNCH 2.3 Retailers 0.1 0.5 0.6 5.6 Autos/parts 0.5 1.2 1.2 11.4 Wholesalers -0.2 -0.6 -0.5 2.9 SALES June May (Prev) June'13/12 Total Business 0.2 1.1 1.1 4.9 Manufacturers -0.4 1.0 1.0 3.2 Retailers 0.8 0.6 0.7 6.2 Autos/parts 2.9 1.8 1.4 13.0 Wholesalers 0.4 1.5 1.6 5.6 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES June May (Prev) June'12 Total Business 1,655.2 1,654.8 1,656.5 1,599.1 Manufacturers 627.7 626.9 627.8 613.7 Retailers 527.9 527.3 527.8 499.8 Autos/parts 167.3 166.4 166.5 150.2 Wholesalers 499.7 500.5 500.9 485.6 SALES June May (Prev) June'12 Total Business 1,285.8 1,283.3 1,283.5 1,226.1 Manufacturers 481.8 483.8 483.6 466.8 Retailers 378.1 375.2 375.4 356.1 Autos/parts 81.6 79.3 79.0 72.2 Wholesalers 425.9 424.2 424.6 403.2 Inventory-to- June May (Prev) June'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. June business inventories +0.2 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources