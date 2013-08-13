Aug 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES June May (Prev) June'13/12 Total Business UNCH -0.1 0.1 3.5 Manufacturers 0.1 -0.1 UNCH 2.3 Retailers 0.1 0.5 0.6 5.6 Autos/parts 0.5 1.2 1.2 11.4 Wholesalers -0.2 -0.6 -0.5 2.9 SALES June May (Prev) June'13/12 Total Business 0.2 1.1 1.1 4.9 Manufacturers -0.4 1.0 1.0 3.2 Retailers 0.8 0.6 0.7 6.2 Autos/parts 2.9 1.8 1.4 13.0 Wholesalers 0.4 1.5 1.6 5.6 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES June May (Prev) June'12 Total Business 1,655.2 1,654.8 1,656.5 1,599.1 Manufacturers 627.7 626.9 627.8 613.7 Retailers 527.9 527.3 527.8 499.8 Autos/parts 167.3 166.4 166.5 150.2 Wholesalers 499.7 500.5 500.9 485.6 SALES June May (Prev) June'12 Total Business 1,285.8 1,283.3 1,283.5 1,226.1 Manufacturers 481.8 483.8 483.6 466.8 Retailers 378.1 375.2 375.4 356.1 Autos/parts 81.6 79.3 79.0 72.2 Wholesalers 425.9 424.2 424.6 403.2 Inventory-to- June May (Prev) June'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.30

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.