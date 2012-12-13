PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 Total Business 0.4 0.7 0.7 5.7 Manufacturers 0.1 0.6 0.6 3.1 Retailers 0.6 0.3 0.3 8.2 Autos/parts 0.9 1.2 0.9 21.2 Wholesalers 0.6 1.1 1.1 6.6 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 Total Business -0.4 1.2 1.4 3.1 Manufacturers 0.4 0.7 0.9 3.4 Retailers -0.4 1.2 1.3 3.5 Autos/parts -1.9 1.9 1.7 4.5 Wholesalers -1.2 1.9 2.0 2.3 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Total Business 1,619.2 1,613.1 1,612.9 1,531.7 Manufacturers 616.0 615.5 615.7 597.6 Retailers 506.2 503.3 503.0 467.6 Autos/parts 158.1 156.7 156.3 130.4 Wholesalers 497.1 494.4 494.2 466.5 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Total Business 1,257.7 1,262.2 1,263.9 1,220.2 Manufacturers 482.3 480.4 481.3 466.6 Retailers 366.9 368.3 368.7 354.4 Autos/parts 74.6 76.0 75.9 71.4 Wholesalers 408.5 413.4 414.0 399.2 Inventory-to- Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.28 1.28 1.26
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct business inventories +0.4 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Toshiba Corp will on Tuesday detail a writedown of close to $6 billion after bruising cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm, turning investor attention to the Japanese group's efforts to fix that and other balance sheet headaches.