Sept 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Aug Jul Rev From Jun May Aug12/11 Retail Sales 0.9 0.6 0.8 -0.7 -0.1 4.7 Excluding Autos 0.8 0.8 0.8 -0.8 -0.3 3.4 Motor vehicles/parts 1.3 0.1 0.8 -0.4 0.8 10.7 Auto/other motor veh. 1.7 -0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.0 12.3 Furniture/home furn 0.3 0.9 1.1 -0.7 2.1 8.4 Electronics/appliances -1.4 1.0 0.9 -1.4 1.2 -2.3 Building/garden equip 1.0 1.2 1.0 -2.1 -2.1 1.4 Food/beverage 0.0 0.4 0.3 0.2 -0.1 2.3 Grocery stores 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.3 -0.2 2.1 Health/personal care 0.2 1.7 1.1 -1.3 -0.5 0.7 Gasoline stations 5.5 0.4 0.5 -3.5 -2.2 2.5 Clothing/accessories -0.1 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.9 5.8 Sporting goods/hobbies 0.0 1.0 1.6 -1.4 1.0 5.8 General merchandise -0.3 0.1 0.7 -0.3 -0.2 -0.8 Department stores 0.1 0.8 0.6 -0.5 0.2 0.1 Misc store retailers 0.2 1.6 1.2 0.6 -1.4 4.4 Non-store retailers 0.0 1.9 1.5 -0.2 1.3 10.6 Food/drink services 0.5 0.3 0.8 -0.4 -0.3 6.7 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials -0.1 0.8 0.9 -0.3 3.6 Excluding autos/ gasoline 0.1 0.8 0.9 -0.4 3.6 Billions of Dlrs: Aug Jul Rev From Jun May Aug'11 Retail Sales 406.75 403.18 403.93 400.64 403.64 388.60 Excluding Autos 332.53 329.93 330.20 327.45 330.15 321.53 Motor vehicles/parts 74.21 73.25 73.73 73.18 73.50 67.07 Auto/other motor veh. 67.45 66.30 66.83 66.34 66.61 60.06 Furniture/home furn 8.04 8.01 8.06 7.94 8.00 7.42 Electronics/appliances 8.11 8.22 8.24 8.14 8.26 8.30 Building/garden equip 24.01 23.78 23.68 23.50 24.01 23.68 Food/beverage 52.81 52.83 52.77 52.62 52.52 51.60 Grocery stores 47.37 47.36 47.32 47.16 47.03 46.38 Health/personal care 23.03 23.00 22.84 22.62 22.92 22.87 Gasoline stations 45.75 43.36 43.41 43.19 44.73 44.66 Clothing/accessories 19.95 19.97 19.91 19.83 19.68 18.86 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.54 7.54 7.60 7.46 7.57 7.13 General merchandise 52.42 52.61 52.97 52.54 52.69 52.87 Department stores 15.32 15.31 15.24 15.18 15.25 15.30 Misc store retailers 10.17 10.15 10.02 9.99 9.92 9.73 Non-store retailers 36.66 36.64 36.63 35.95 36.01 33.13 Food/drink services 44.05 43.82 44.07 43.67 43.83 41.28 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 269.53 269.74 270.00 267.60 268.29 260.21 Excluding autos/ gasoline 286.78 286.57 286.79 284.27 285.41 276.87

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug retail sales +0.7 pct

U.S. Aug retail sales ex-autos +0.6 pct

U.S. Aug retail sales ex-autos/gas/building +0.4 pct

NOTES:

Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.

