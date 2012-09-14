BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical completes acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
Sept 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES July June (Prev) July'12/11 Total Business 0.8 0.1 0.1 5.4 Manufacturers 0.5 -0.1 0.1 3.1 Retailers 1.1 0.8 0.6 8.4 Autos/parts 2.7 2.2 1.6 20.7 Wholesalers 0.7 -0.2 -0.2 5.3 SALES July June (Prev) July'12/11 Total Business 0.9 -1.2 -1.1 2.8 Manufacturers 2.0 -1.2 -1.1 2.4 Retailers 0.7 -0.8 -0.8 3.6 Autos/parts 0.1 -0.4 -0.5 7.2 Wholesalers -0.1 -1.4 -1.4 2.7 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES July June (Prev) July'11 Total Business 1,592.0 1,580.1 1,580.3 1,510.7 Manufacturers 607.3 604.2 605.4 588.9 Retailers 499.5 494.0 493.0 461.0 Autos/parts 152.9 148.9 148.0 126.7 Wholesalers 485.2 481.9 481.9 460.8 SALES July June (Prev) July'11 Total Business 1,240.6 1,229.1 1,229.7 1,206.3 Manufacturers 478.8 469.4 469.9 467.5 Retailers 359.4 357.0 356.9 346.9 Autos/parts 73.2 73.2 73.2 68.4 Wholesalers 402.4 402.7 402.9 391.9 Inventory-to- July June (Prev) July'11 Sales Ratio 1.28 1.29 1.29 1.25
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. July business inventories +0.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
SEOUL, Feb 17 For Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's massive Samsung Group and scion of the country's wealthiest family, home is now a 6.56 square meter (71 square foot) detention cell with a toilet in the corner behind a partition.
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon