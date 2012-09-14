Sept 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES July June (Prev) July'12/11 Total Business 0.8 0.1 0.1 5.4 Manufacturers 0.5 -0.1 0.1 3.1 Retailers 1.1 0.8 0.6 8.4 Autos/parts 2.7 2.2 1.6 20.7 Wholesalers 0.7 -0.2 -0.2 5.3 SALES July June (Prev) July'12/11 Total Business 0.9 -1.2 -1.1 2.8 Manufacturers 2.0 -1.2 -1.1 2.4 Retailers 0.7 -0.8 -0.8 3.6 Autos/parts 0.1 -0.4 -0.5 7.2 Wholesalers -0.1 -1.4 -1.4 2.7 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES July June (Prev) July'11 Total Business 1,592.0 1,580.1 1,580.3 1,510.7 Manufacturers 607.3 604.2 605.4 588.9 Retailers 499.5 494.0 493.0 461.0 Autos/parts 152.9 148.9 148.0 126.7 Wholesalers 485.2 481.9 481.9 460.8 SALES July June (Prev) July'11 Total Business 1,240.6 1,229.1 1,229.7 1,206.3 Manufacturers 478.8 469.4 469.9 467.5 Retailers 359.4 357.0 356.9 346.9 Autos/parts 73.2 73.2 73.2 68.4 Wholesalers 402.4 402.7 402.9 391.9 Inventory-to- July June (Prev) July'11 Sales Ratio 1.28 1.29 1.29 1.25

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July business inventories +0.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.