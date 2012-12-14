BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 14 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Nov Oct Sept Nov12/11
All Items -0.3 0.1 0.6 1.8
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.1 1.9
Energy -4.1 -0.2 4.5 0.3
Food and Beverages 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.8
Food 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.8
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 230.221 231.317 231.407
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Nov Oct Sept Nov12/11
Housing 0.3 0.2 0.3 1.7
Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.2
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.4 0.3 2.7
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.1
Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.7 0.4 0.7 -0.1
Household Furnishings/Operations 0.4 -0.1 -0.1 0.3
Apparel -0.6 0.7 0.3 1.8
Transportation -2.6 -0.1 2.4 1.5
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 -0.5 -0.5 -0.4
New Vehicles 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 1.4
Gasoline -7.4 -0.6 7.0 1.9
Medical Care 0.1 unch 0.3 3.4
Prescription drugs -0.5 0.2 unch 2.8
Recreation-V 0.1 -0.1 unch 1.4
Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.5
Tobacco unch -0.1 0.2 1.8
Commodities -1.1 unch 1.0 1.1
Services 0.2 0.3 0.3 2.2
Airline Fares 1.4 2.4 1.4 0.9
CPI-W -0.5 0.1 0.7 1.7
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Nov Oct Prev Nov12/11
0.5 -0.5 -0.2 unch
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Nov CPI -0.2 pct
U.S. Nov CPI year-over-year +1.9 pct
U.S. Nov CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Nov CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct
U.S. Nov CPI unadjusted index level 230.40
U.S. Nov real earnings +0.1 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available
