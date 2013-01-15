BRIEF-Pool Corporation says chairman Sexton to retire
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
Jan 15 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'12/11 Total Business 0.3 0.3 0.4 5.5 Manufacturers UNCH UNCH 0.1 2.4 Retailers 0.3 0.6 0.6 7.8 Autos/parts 0.5 0.8 0.9 20.1 Wholesalers 0.6 0.3 0.6 7.0 SALES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'12/11 Total Business 1.0 -0.3 -0.4 4.3 Manufacturers 0.4 0.3 0.4 3.7 Retailers 0.3 -0.2 -0.4 3.8 Autos/parts 2.7 -1.6 -1.9 7.3 Wholesalers 2.3 -0.9 -1.2 5.6 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Total Business 1,621.5 1,617.4 1,619.2 1,537.6 Manufacturers 615.2 615.2 616.0 600.6 Retailers 507.4 506.1 506.2 470.5 Autos/parts 158.8 158.0 158.1 132.2 Wholesalers 498.9 496.1 497.1 466.5 SALES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Total Business 1,271.6 1,259.0 1,257.7 1,218.6 Manufacturers 483.7 481.7 482.3 466.4 Retailers 368.5 367.5 366.9 355.1 Autos/parts 76.8 74.8 74.6 71.6 Wholesalers 419.3 409.8 408.5 397.2 Inventory-to- Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Sales Ratio 1.28 1.28 1.29 1.26
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov business inventories +0.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.