July 15 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'13/12 Total Business 0.1 0.2 0.3 3.8 Manufacturers UNCH 0.1 0.2 2.2 Retailers 0.6 0.5 0.4 6.2 Autos/parts 1.2 0.8 0.5 12.7 Wholesalers -0.5 -0.1 0.2 3.3 SALES May April (Prev) May'13/12 Total Business 1.1 UNCH -0.1 3.1 Manufacturers 1.0 -0.7 -0.7 1.3 Retailers 0.7 0.1 UNCH 4.4 Autos/parts 1.4 1.0 0.7 8.2 Wholesalers 1.6 0.7 0.5 4.1 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'12 Total Business 1,656.5 1,655.6 1,657.2 1,595.9 Manufacturers 627.8 627.5 627.9 614.0 Retailers 527.8 524.7 524.4 497.0 Autos/parts 166.5 164.4 164.0 147.8 Wholesalers 500.9 503.5 504.8 484.9 SALES May April (Prev) May'12 Total Business 1,283.5 1,269.6 1,267.9 1,245.2 Manufacturers 483.6 478.9 478.7 477.6 Retailers 375.4 372.9 372.7 359.5 Autos/parts 79.0 77.9 77.7 73.1 Wholesalers 424.6 417.8 416.6 408.0 Inventory-to- May April (Prev) May'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.30 1.31 1.28

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.