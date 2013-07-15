UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'13/12 Total Business 0.1 0.2 0.3 3.8 Manufacturers UNCH 0.1 0.2 2.2 Retailers 0.6 0.5 0.4 6.2 Autos/parts 1.2 0.8 0.5 12.7 Wholesalers -0.5 -0.1 0.2 3.3 SALES May April (Prev) May'13/12 Total Business 1.1 UNCH -0.1 3.1 Manufacturers 1.0 -0.7 -0.7 1.3 Retailers 0.7 0.1 UNCH 4.4 Autos/parts 1.4 1.0 0.7 8.2 Wholesalers 1.6 0.7 0.5 4.1 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'12 Total Business 1,656.5 1,655.6 1,657.2 1,595.9 Manufacturers 627.8 627.5 627.9 614.0 Retailers 527.8 524.7 524.4 497.0 Autos/parts 166.5 164.4 164.0 147.8 Wholesalers 500.9 503.5 504.8 484.9 SALES May April (Prev) May'12 Total Business 1,283.5 1,269.6 1,267.9 1,245.2 Manufacturers 483.6 478.9 478.7 477.6 Retailers 375.4 372.9 372.7 359.5 Autos/parts 79.0 77.9 77.7 73.1 Wholesalers 424.6 417.8 416.6 408.0 Inventory-to- May April (Prev) May'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.30 1.31 1.28
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. May business inventories unchanged
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources