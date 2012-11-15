Nov 15 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/10/12 439,000 383,750 N/A N/A

11/03/12 361,000-R 372,000-R 3,334,000 2.6

10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,163,000-R 2.5-R

10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5

10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5

10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5

09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6

09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 3 from 355,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 3 from 370,500

Continued Claims: Oct. 27 from 3,127,000

Insured Unemployment Rate: Oct. 27 from 2.4 percent

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said nine states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 3, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Pennsylvania 7,766

Ohio 6,450

New Jersey 5,675

Michigan 2,373

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 3, the latest period for which data are available:

California -8,149

New York -2,241

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 375,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.210 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 466,348 NOV 10 WEEK FROM 361,800 PRIOR WEEK