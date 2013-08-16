Aug 16 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Jul Jun May Jul 13/12
Starts 5.9 -7.9 7.9 20.9
Permits 2.7 -6.8 -2.0 12.4
RATES Jul Jun May Jul 2012
Starts 896 846 919 741
Permits 943 918 985 839
STARTS Jul Jun May Jul 2012
Single 591 604 597 512
Multiple 305 242 322 229
PERMITS Jul Jun May Jul 2012
Single 613 625 620 520
Multiple 330 293 365 319
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast 40.2 115 Northeast 1.0 106
Midwest 25.4 158 Midwest 2.8 149
South -7.0 401 South 1.1 463
West 7.2 222 West 7.1 225
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Jul Jun May Jul'12
Starts 84 82 87 69
Permits 87 84 95 74
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Jul Jun Jul'12
Total Units 774 760 673
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July housing starts: 0.900 mln
U.S. July building permits: 0.945 mln
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. June building
permits on July 25.