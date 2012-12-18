METALS-Copper firmer after hefty overnight gains on supply woes
* Currency-based buying ahead of Yellen speech supports (Updates prices)
Dec 18 The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:
Q3'12 Q2'12 (Prev) Q3'11 Current Account -107.51 -118.11 -117.41 -108.16 Goods Balance -173.90 -185.74 -185.79 -180.62 Services Balance 49.41 48.31 46.47 45.80 Invest.Income Bal. 50.82 52.05 55.50 58.48 Total Exports 736.94 735.67 737.14 724.80 Goods Exports 393.40 394.11 394.11 382.16 Services Exports 159.12 157.55 156.96 155.19
In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:
Q3'12 Q2'12 (Prev) Q3'11 Total Imports -810.60 -821.04 -820.97 -801.14 Goods Imports -567.29 -579.85 -579.90 -562.78 Services Imports -109.71 -109.24 -110.49 -109.40 Govt. Transfers -33.84 -32.74 -33.59 -31.82 U.S.Assets Abroad -229.77 248.19 206.80 -91.90 Foreign-Held Assets 281.96 -143.61 -118.73 266.40 Net data--Govt. transfers, U.S. assets abroad and foreign-held assets.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Q3 current account deficit $103.4 bln
* Currency-based buying ahead of Yellen speech supports (Updates prices)
* Announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment
LONDON, Feb 14 Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining said 2017 production would be lifted 40 percent by a mine life extension at Buzwagi following a strong 2016 when EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled.