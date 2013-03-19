March 19 Commerce Department housing starts,
building permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Feb Jan Dec Feb 13/12
Starts 0.8 -7.3 16.8 27.7
Permits 4.6 -0.6 1.0 33.8
RATES Feb Jan Dec Feb 2012
Starts 917 910 982 718
Permits 946 904 909 707
STARTS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2012
Single 618 615 617 470
Multiple 299 295 365 248
PERMITS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2012
Single 600 584 573 478
Multiple 346 320 336 229
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast 18.4 103 Northeast -18.2 81
Midwest 37.5 132 Midwest 1.4 145
South -5.7 463 South 9.9 488
West -7.2 219 West 6.4 232
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Feb Jan Dec Feb'12
Starts 62 60 63 50
Permits 67 64 65 52
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Feb Jan Feb'12
Total Units 711 715 572
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Feb housing starts 915,000 unit rate
U.S. Feb building permits 925,000 unit rate
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. January building
permits on Feb. 27.