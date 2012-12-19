Dec 19 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Nov Oct Sep Nov 12/11
Starts -3.0 5.3 12.4 21.6
Permits 3.6 -2.5 11.1 26.8
RATES Nov Oct Sep Nov 2011
Starts 861 888 843 708
Permits 899 868 890 709
STARTS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2011
Single 565 589 590 460
Multiple 296 299 253 248
PERMITS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2011
Single 565 566 550 451
Multiple 334 302 340 258
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -5.2 73 Northeast -6.2 76
Midwest 3.3 158 Midwest 8.1 160
South 2.9 458 South 2.9 465
West -19.2 172 West 5.9 198
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Nov Oct Sep Nov'11
Starts 65 77 76 53
Permits 67 75 71 52
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Nov Oct Nov'11
Total Units 677 750 583
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Oct housing starts 873,000 unit rate
U.S. Oct building permits 875,000 unit rate
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. October building
permits on Nov. 29.