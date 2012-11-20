Nov 20 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Oct Sep Aug Oct12/11 Starts 3.6 15.1 3.0 41.9 Permits -2.7 11.1 -1.2 29.8 RATES Oct Sep Aug Oct 2011 Starts 894 863 750 630 Permits 866 890 801 667 STARTS Oct Sep Aug Oct 2011 Single 594 595 538 439 Multiple 300 268 212 191 PERMITS Oct Sep Aug Oct 2011 Single 562 550 511 444 Multiple 304 340 290 223 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -6.5 72 Northeast -12.5 77 Midwest 8.9 159 Midwest 4.1 151 South -2.5 431 South 0.7 454 West 17.2 232 West -10.7 184 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Oct Sep Aug Oct'11 Starts 78 78 69 53 Permits 75 71 78 52 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Oct Sep Oct'11 Total Units 772 674 578

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct housing starts 840,000 unit rate

U.S. Oct building permits 865,000 unit rate

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. September building permits on Oct. 25.