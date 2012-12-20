Dec 20 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/15/12 361,000 367,750 N/A N/A

12/08/12 344,000-R 381,500 3,225,000 2.5

12/01/12 371,000-R 408,250-R 3,213,000-R 2.5

11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000-R 2.5

11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6

11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000 2.6

11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6

10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 8 from 343,000; Dec. 1 from 372,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 1 from 408,500

Continued Claims: Dec. 1 from 3,198,000; Nov. 24 from 3,221,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 8, the latest period for which data are available:

California 5,952

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 18 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 8, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York -11,295

Pennsylvania -11,247

North Carolina -8,564

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 357,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.199 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 400,422 DEC 15 WEEK FROM 429,188 PRIOR WEEK