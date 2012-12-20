UPDATE 2-Britain's Rolls-Royce tumbles to record $5.8 bln loss
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Dec 20 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/15/12 361,000 367,750 N/A N/A
12/08/12 344,000-R 381,500 3,225,000 2.5
12/01/12 371,000-R 408,250-R 3,213,000-R 2.5
11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000-R 2.5
11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6
11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000 2.6
11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 8 from 343,000; Dec. 1 from 372,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 1 from 408,500
Continued Claims: Dec. 1 from 3,198,000; Nov. 24 from 3,221,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 8, the latest period for which data are available:
California 5,952
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 18 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 8, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York -11,295
Pennsylvania -11,247
North Carolina -8,564
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 357,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.199 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 400,422 DEC 15 WEEK FROM 429,188 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,231,115 DEC 8 WEEK FROM 3,174,709 PRIOR WEEK
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 14 Gilead Sciences has thrown down a challenge to GlaxoSmithKline with good clinical trial results for an experimental HIV drug that works in the same way as the British group's successful dolutegravir.