Dec 21 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Personal Income 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.1
Wages/Salaries 0.6 -0.3 0.4 unch
Disposable Income 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.1
Personal Consumption 0.4 -0.1 0.8 0.3
Durables 2.7 -1.1 2.1 1.0
Nondurables -1.0 -0.1 1.5 1.3
Services 0.5 0.1 0.3 -0.1
Saving Rate, pct 3.6 3.4 3.3 3.6
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Personal Consumption 0.6 -0.2 0.5 unch
Durables 2.9 -0.9 2.3 1.1
Nondurables 0.3 -0.3 0.4 unch
Services 0.3 unch 0.2 -0.2
Disposable Income 0.8 -0.1 0.1 -0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug
PCE Price Index -0.2 0.1 0.3 0.4
-0.2155 0.1229 0.3199 0.3531
Core PCE Price Index unch 0.1 unch unch
0.0394 0.1299 0.0465 0.0211
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.3 0.1 0.4 0.4
Mkt-based Core Index unch 0.1 0.1 unch
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug
PCE Price Index 1.4 1.7 1.6 1.4
Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.5
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.5 1.9 1.7 1.5
Mkt-based Core Index 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.7
Current Dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Personal Income 13,533 13,447 13,439 13,385
Wages/Salaries 6,926 6,885 6,903 6,873
Disposable Income 12,040 11,966 11,959 11,912
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Manufacturing 750 746 749 747
Service Industries 4,554 4,518 4,530 4,506
Government 1,204 1,204 1,205 1,204
Proprietors' Income 1,223 1,215 1,215 1,204
Farm 64 63 63 59
Nonfarm 1,160 1,152 1,152 1,144
Personal Consumption 11,258 11,217 11,223 11,137
Durables 1,258 1,226 1,240 1,214
Nondurables 2,583 2,607 2,611 2,572
Services 7,418 7,384 7,373 7,351
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Personal Consumption 9,687 9,630 9,648 9,604
Durables 1,416 1,377 1,390 1,359
Nondurables 2,103 2,097 2,103 2,096
Services 6,207 6,188 6,190 6,178
Disposable Income 10,360 10,273 10,280 10,272
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. Nov. personal spending +0.3 pct
U.S. Nov. core pce price index +0.1 pct