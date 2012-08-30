Aug 30 U.S. Commerce Department personal income
and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Income 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2
Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.4 0.1 unch
Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.1
Personal Consumption 0.4 unch -0.2 0.3
Durables 0.8 0.2 -0.2 -0.4
Nondurables 0.6 -0.6 -1.3 -0.2
Services 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.6
Saving Rate, pct 4.2 4.3 4.0 3.6
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Consumption 0.4 -0.1 unch 0.3
Durables 1.1 0.4 -0.3 -0.3
Nondurables 0.5 -0.5 -0.1 0.1
Services 0.3 unch 0.1 0.4
Disposable Income 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
PCE Price Index unch 0.1 -0.2 unch
0.0095 0.1057 -0.1946 0.0164
Core PCE Price Index unch 0.2 0.1 0.1
0.0290 0.2016 0.1066 0.1315
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch 0.1 -0.2 unch
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
PCE Price Index 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.9
Core PCE Price Index 1.6 1.8 1.8 1.9
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.5 1.6 2.0
Mkt-based Core Index 1.7 1.9 1.9 1.9
Current Dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Income 13,448 13,406 13,360 13,322
Wages/Salaries 6,920 6,904 6,875 6,867
Disposable Income 11,963 11,923 11,885 11,855
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr
Manufacturing 732 728 723 727
Service Industries 4,564 4,554 4,532 4,518
Government 1,201 1,200 1,200 1,200
Proprietors' Income 1,205 1,199 1,199 1,193
Farm 60 57 55 53
Nonfarm 1,145 1,142 1,144 1,140
Personal Consumption 11,115 11,069 11,065 11,087
Durables 1,212 1,202 1,199 1,202
Nondurables 2,536 2,520 2,535 2,568
Services 7,367 7,347 7,331 7,318
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Consumption 9,621 9,582 9,589 9,589
Durables 1,353 1,338 1,333 1,337
Nondurables 2,094 2,084 2,094 2,097
Services 6,200 6,183 6,184 6,179
Disposable Income 10,355 10,321 10,300 10,254
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. July personal spending +0.4 pct
U.S. July core pce price index +0.1 pct