April 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
New Orders -5.7 4.3 -3.7
Ex-Transportation -1.4 -1.7 3.0
Ex-Defense -4.7 3.4 1.3
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -7.6 5.0 -6.0
Primary Metals -3.0 0.8 -1.4
Gen. Machinery -1.4 -4.7 15.8
Computers/Electronics 1.0 -2.3 -5.0
Computer/related 5.0 3.1 -14.9
Communications 5.6 -16.1 -4.7
Electrical/appliances -2.4 2.3 0.2
Transp. Equip. -15.0 20.0 -17.7
Motor vehicles/parts 0.2 4.7 0.9
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -48.2 86.4 -23.8
Defense aircraft/
parts -11.4 -7.1 -65.0
Capital goods -12.6 10.2 -11.4
NonDefense cap goods -10.6 7.1 2.0
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 0.2 -4.8 6.7
Defense cap goods -33.2 58.7 -70.8
PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
Total unfilled orders -0.6 0.7 unch
Total inventories 0.1 0.4 0.4
Total shipments 0.4 0.7 -0.7
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 0.3 1.2 -0.7
BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan
New Orders 216.276 229.406 219.880
Ex-Transportation 153.850 155.996 158.699
Ex-Defense 209.726 220.142 212.835
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 153.119 165.736 157.888
Primary Metals 28.095 28.952 28.724
Gen. Machinery 33.460 33.934 35.604
Computers/Electronics 20.067 19.874 20.346
Computer/related 2.501 2.381 2.310
Communications 3.348 3.169 3.779
Electrical/appliances 9.889 10.134 9.910
Transp. Equip. 62.426 73.410 61.181
Motor vehicles/parts 46.654 46.583 44.474
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 9.097 17.566 9.423
Defense aircraft/
parts 2.309 2.605 2.804
Capital goods 75.249 86.080 78.089
NonDefense cap goods 70.230 78.572 73.359
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 64.510 64.364 67.593
Defense cap goods 5.019 7.508 4.730
BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan
Total unfilled orders 991.166 997.528 990.391
Total inventories 377.241 376.923 375.425
Total shipments 230.007 229.002 227.351
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 65.072 64.868 64.090
N/A - not available
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Feb Jan Dec
Durable Goods 5.6 -3.7 3.6
Factory Orders 3.0 -1.0 1.3
FORECASTS:
U.S. March durable goods orders -2.8 pct
U.S. March durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct
U.S. March durables ex-defense -2.3 pct
U.S. March nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.4 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.